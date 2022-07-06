Official: Borussia Dortmund Sign Sebastien Haller from Ajax

Borussia Dortmund have finally officially announced the signature of Sebastien Haller from Ajax, for a fee reported to be around €30-35m, and on a contract that will keep him at the club until 2026.

' in the building ✔️ pic.twitter.com/g7hyNnlkR4 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 6, 2022

The French-born Ivory Coast international has been more or less confirmed as BVB’s seventh signing this summer, but due to some details in the negotiations between Dortmund and Ajax, the official announcement was shelved until a later date, to suit Ajax. Well that day has finally come, and the BVB twitter certainly did their best to milk it.

But the good news is that Sebastien Haller is now a BVB player, even though he was more or less a BVB player already and we more or less all already knew this was the case. But it’s official, and that’s something to be pleased about!

Lets hope he hits the ground running and keeps scoring like he did for Ajax last season.

