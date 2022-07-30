Sébastien Haller to Undergo Chemotherapy, Miss Several Months Following Cancer Diagnosis

Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller has been diagnosed with testicular cancer, per a club announcement earlier this morning confirming that his tumor, identified several weeks ago, is malignant. He will undergo immediate chemotherapy, with the full support of the club in his treatment and rehab efforts, and will probably miss several months of the upcoming season.

Haller kämpft gegen bösartigen Tumor



Sebastien #Haller wird dem #BVB mehrere Monate lang fehlen. Der histologische Befund ergab einen bösartigen Hodentumor. Wir wünschen Dir weiterhin viel Kraft, @HallerSeb!



Zur Meldung: https://t.co/8WAUXVVJ55 pic.twitter.com/dqSWhkCGZO — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 30, 2022

A few weeks ago, after feeling ill for several days and undergoing an examination, Sébastien Haller was diagnosed with a testicular tumor. Following some initial examinations and a successful operation last week, Haller, his family, the club, and the entire BVB fanbase have waiting on bated breath with the hopes that cancer would be determined to be benign. Unfortunately, everybody’s worse fears were confirmed earlier today when a final sample confirmed that the tumor is indeed malignant.

Obviously, any cancer diagnosis can be potentially life-threatening. However, the prognosis for testicular cancer, at least relative to other forms of cancer, is fairly good, especially when it’s identified early and treatment is started quickly. Haller will have access to world class treatment, and I’m sure the club will spare no expense in ensuring he has a rapid and successful recovery. It goes without saying that everyone at FTW, and the entire BVB fanbase, is hoping and praying for a full recovery.

Testicular cancer is somewhat unique among cancers in that it tends to particularly affect young men in their 20s and 30s (although it can occur at any age). Thankfully it’s very treatable when diagnosed early; and the best way to ensure that a tumor is identified as soon as possible is to conduct regular self-examinations. Haller’s diagnosis serves as a reminder that anyone, even the most fit and healthy among us, need to be aware of it. I recommend reading more about how to conduct self-examinations here.