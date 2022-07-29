MOTM Poll: Dortmund Breeze Past 1860 Munich

What a great way to start the season! Dortmund fans have been eager to see their team take the field in a competitive match following a summer of change, and today’s match was an excellent indicator of what the new side is capable of. A revitalized Donyell Malen led Dortmund through an excellent first half, notching his first goal and assist of the season. Jude Bellingham added the third and it was history from there.

Dortmund was the dominant side all match, collecting loose balls, winning 50/50 chances, and attacking relentlessly. New signings Niklas Sule, Niko Schlotterbeck, and Karim Adeyemi all made promising debuts, and the whole team looks fit and energized for the season ahead.

Here are today’s candidates for Man of the Match.

Donyell Malen

It will be hard to argue with this one. Malen looked like a man reborn on the pitch today, attacking the left wing so fiercely that 1860 Munich changed their right back before thirty minutes. Malen notched Dortmund’s first goal of the season with a quick-draw shot to beat the keeper at his near post. Malen later set up Karim Adeyemi for the game’s third goal. The Dutchman also boasted 87% pass completion with a staggering seven key passes. More performances like this from Malen will silence his critics and establish his role in the team.

Jude Bellingham

Not much to be surprised about here! Jude was back doing his usual Jude things, maneuvering around the offensive half with grace and technique while recovering possession and delivering crunching tackles at the other end of the pitch. Bellingham’s field sense was excellent to score the second goal of the game, but he did not stop there. The young Englishman was constantly looking to fashion openings in 1860 Munich’s defense. He will be frustrated his forwards could not bury more chances.

Nico Schlotterbeck

In his first real test at the heart of the defense, Schlottigott was composed and secure. He made several keen interceptions to snuff out any potential attacks from 1860 Munich and showed excellent chemistry with Niklas Süle for the entire first half. Nico will be thrilled to have a clean sheet in the books, and will also be soaking up this statistic all weekend.

1 – Borussia Dortmund have faced just one shot against 1860 München today, it is the first time since det. data collection began in 2008-09 that Dortmund have allowed just one shot in a match in the competition. Wall. #M60BVB pic.twitter.com/MqtZ66wj0G — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) July 29, 2022

Karim Adeyemi

Game number one, start number one for Karim Adeyemi who was constantly looking to get involved in the attack. Adeyemi’s chemistry with the squad looks like it will take some polishing, but remember he is the only outfield transfer to BVB this season coming up from a lower league. Adeyemi will need time to adjust to the pace of play at BVB and form connections with his fellow teammates, but that did not stop him from opening his account. Adeyemi admitted after the game he was not thrilled with how his shot found the net, but a goal is a goal. The young German was aggressive and committed throughout the game, making an excellent defensive effort after losing out on possession. Moments like those will endear him to the fans and help solidify his place in the team.

Cast your vote for the Man of the Match below!