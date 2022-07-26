Borussia Dortmund Draw Up Shortlist of Strikers to Fill in for Sebastien Haller

After the news broke last week that Sebastien Haller has a testicular tumour, we have been waiting for an update as to whether the tumour is benign or malignant, the latter indicating testicular cancer. Currently we’re still waiting on the diagnosis, but according to reports, we should expect that update some time this week.

Obviously the most important thing is Haller’s health. His recovery from this tumour, especially if it proves to be cancerous, is much bigger and much more important than any impact that Haller’s absence might have on BVB’s season. But with that said, the club do have to make preparations for the possibility that he might be out of action for a while.

Patrick Berger has reported that the club have put together a shortlist of strikers that are seen as temporary replacements for Sebastien Haller. The big name on that list is Inter Milan’s Edin Dzeko, but it also includes Paris Saint Germain’s Mauro Icardi and former PSG and Manchester United player Edinson Cavani.

There are conflicting reports about whether or not Mauro Icardi is one of the names being floated, but it certainly seems that several of the players listed are being seriously considered by BVB.

Hopefully Haller receives good news this week, and can return to playing football in the very near future, but if not, then it looks like Dortmund will be looking to bring in one of these No. 9s.

