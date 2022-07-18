Sebastien Haller Diagnosed with Testicular Tumor, Will Undergo Treatment

Note: An earlier version of this story claimed that Sebastien Haller had been diagnosed with Testicular Cancer. Testicular Cancer refers to when a testicular tumor has become malignant. Further examinations will determine whether the tumor in this case is malignant or benign.

Borussia Dortmund announced today that Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with a Testicular tumor. The 28-year-old forward felt unwell during practice earlier this week, and during a medical examination today a tumor was identified. According to the club’s official statement, linked in the tweet below, he will seek further examination and treatment immediately.

Sebastien #Haller hat das #BVB-Trainingslager in Bad Ragaz krankheitsbedingt verlassen müssen und ist bereits zurück nach Dortmund gereist. Bei Untersuchungen wurde ein Hodentumor entdeckt.



Gute Besserung, @HallerSeb!



Weitere Infos: https://t.co/XPaNATxgDI pic.twitter.com/v6hA6MeGLV — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 18, 2022

A testicular tumor can be serious and potentially life-threatening if it becomes Malignant and depending on the stage where it is identified, so sporting concerns obviously fall by the wayside. Haller’s health is what is important here. For those reasons, I ask that everyone in the comment section leave discussions about who should start at striker to another time and place.

Obviously, the entire Borussia Dortmund fan base offers its best wishes to Sebastien Haller and his family. The club should absolutely do everything in its power to ensure that Haller has access to the highest standard of treatment in the world.