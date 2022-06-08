Borussia Dortmund Announce Coaching Staff for the 2022-23 Season

A few weeks after signing Edin Terzic as head coach, Borussia Dortmund have rounded out their coaching staff with the additions of two assistant coaches: Peter Hermann and Sebastian Geppert.

☑️ Der #BVB hat das Trainer-Team komplettiert: In Peter #Herrmann und Sebastian #Geppert konnten die erklärten Wunschkandidaten für eine Zusammenarbeit gewonnen werden.



Like Terzic, Sebastian Geppert is a relatively young and relatively inexperienced manager who has spent the vast majority of his coaching career in the BVB academy, coaching at the U-16 and U-17 levels. He had a brief stint as an assistant coach of the senior squad under Terzic during his temporary assignment in place of Lucien Favre back in 2021.

Peter Hermann, on the other hand, has decades of experience as an assistant coach, much of it with Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. Most recently, he was an assistant coach at Schalke, where he helped them secure promotion back to the Bundesliga for the upcoming season.

I’m very excited about the Hermann signing in particular. Both Terzic and Geppert are a bit lacking in experience, so it will be very beneficial to have an older, more experienced voice in the locker room to both advise Terzic and add a bit of authority. Hermann has been a part of many trophy winning squads; let’s hope he can carry it over to Dortmund.