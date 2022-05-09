The Daily Bee: Karim Adeyemi Signing Imminent

Good morning, everyone.

Karim Adeyemi Signing Imminent

As of this writing, there has been no official announcement from Borussia Dortmund regarding the acquisition of Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg, but by all means it appears to be imminent. Sebastian Kehl basically admitted to the media that it would come sometime this week. According to Fabrizio Romano, the final transfer fee will be around €38 million. This would make him BVB’s new record signing.

Done deal set to be confirmed. Borussia Dortmund are preparing paperworks & contract to be signed for Karim Adeyemi - after verbal agreement reached months ago. ⚫️ #BVB



RB Salzburg will receive fee around €38m. Adeyemi’s contract won’t include any release clause.

For all I know, this signing could be official by the time you’re reading this.

Werder Bremen all but secure promotion

Werder Bremen still haven’t officially secured promotion back to the Bundesliga— they’ll need one more point to do that— but they helped out their cause in a big way yesterday with a win over Erzebirge Aue. They can make it official with a draw or a win next week against Jahn Regensburg, or if both Darmstadt and Hamburg drop points.

The race most likely will be for third place, which would buy whichever team that lands it a chance to face the third-worst Bundesliga team in a relegation/promotion playoff. That team will most likely be VfB Stuttgart, unless they manage to win their final game against Köln, and Hertha lose to Dortmund next week. The race for third is currently between Hamburg and Darmstadt, who are tied on points with Hamburg ahead on goal differential. They play Hansa Rostock and Paderborn respectively next Sunday.

Footy Scran of the Day

Here’s the thing... a double bacon and pulled pork cheeseburger sounds like it would be good, but the execution here looks very lacking. The bread looks dry, the pork looks... dry, and the bacon looks... dry. It all looks very dry and grey and generally flavorless. I don’t understand how they managed to do that to a double bacon and pulled pork cheeseburger, but congrats, I guess, Walnut Tree FC. Who the hell even comes up with these names anyway?

Double bacon and pulled pork cheeseburger at Walnut Tree FC (@walnut_fc)



£4.50 pic.twitter.com/WR9pSuC8jJ — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) May 8, 2022

The Daily Buzz

Which club would you rather be in the Bundesliga next year: Darmstadt, Hamburg, or Stuttgart?