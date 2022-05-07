MOTM Poll: Dortmund Secure 2nd Place Against Furth

Well, that’s (basically) all she wrote, folks. Dortmund nudged in three of about 84 chances against Greuther Fürth to secure their runners-up finish. Julian Brandt was once again at the double, securing a tap-in and a thumping first-time finish to bring his goal tally for the season to nine. For a player supposedly on the chopping block, the BVB front office will have to give a big think to the role they see Brandt playing in the squad going forward.

It was a relatively mundane game, where either side could have punished the other more, but a pervading sense of apathy toward the remainder of the season kept both sides from giving it their best. Numerous Dortmund players have one foot out the door, and the sporting direction of the team is already gearing up for next season. With one more game to see out, BVB nearly has this frustrating season in the rearview mirror.

Here are today’s candidates for MOTM.

Julian Brandt

Brandt was once again active on the pitch, notching in the first and second half. Brandt was in the right place at the right time on both occasions, a nod to his game awareness and tactical acumen. His inconsistency is a major concern from a sporting perspective, but looking back at the last month of football, Dortmund would be in a far worse position without Brandt’s contributions.

Jude Bellingham

Jude was robbed of a goal late in the game, one which would have brought a smile to the face of any Dortmund fan. Just delivered a mature finish, only to point right to the BVB badge and give it a kiss. Loyalty is something Dortmund is desperately lacking, and today Jude showed that he is ready to lead this team into the next season with the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

This is all in addition to a solid 90-minute performance full of accurate passing, pressing, and effort.

Axel Witsel

In his second-to-last appearance for Die Schwarzgelben, Witsel was assured, confident on the ball, and fulfilled his duties. It was a regular shift for the Belgian, including some fine tackles and ball progression. It is hard to see veterans go, but Witsel has served this team as a leader and, for a time, one of the best holding midfielders the team has had.

Marco Reus

Worked hard and notched an assist for his efforts. For one of the Bundesliga’s most clinical finishers, Reus has been reluctant to pull the trigger in front of goal the last few weeks. I want that scorer’s record BROKEN!

Let me know your thoughts on the performance and the pending end of the season down below.