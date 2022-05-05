The Daily Bee: Real Madrid Book Their Place in the Champions League Final Against Liverpool

Good Morning Fear the Wall

Football is very silly, and we saw more of that silliness last night, in yet another wild Real Madrid Champions League comeback. Heading into the final minutes of the Champions League semi final, Manchester City were 1-0 up on the night and led the tie 5-3 on aggregate. It seemed pretty certain that City were heading to the final against Liverpool...

Of course, if there’s anything we’ve learned from this season’s Champions League, it’s that you’ve got to have Real Madrid buried more than six feet deep if you don’t want them rising from the dead. With about 30 seconds of normal time left, Rodrygo popped up to level things up on the night and pull Real within a goal of taking the tie to extra time, and then he found the net again about 90 seconds later. Once the game went to extra time it felt inevitable that Real would finish the job, and who else but Karim Benzema to settle it? He calmly converted from the spot in the 94th minute, and Real Madrid held on to the end to make it to yet another Champions League final.

I am no fan of Man City, but I was rooting for a final between the two teams that have clearly been the best in the world this season. It would have been some spectacle. But it’s hard to begrudge this Real Madrid team their place, given the way they’ve clawed their way there against PSG, Chelsea, and now Man City. They will face Liverpool in the final on 28th May in Paris. Surely they can’t do this again... right?

At Last, Some Proper Grub

We’ve had quite enough of all this nonsense. How about we have some dirt cheap tacos with hardly anything going on except perfect amounts of flavor?

Tacos at Pumas UNAM (@PumasMX)



50 pesos (£2) for both pic.twitter.com/oPEZOnYPIT — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) May 5, 2022

£2 for the pair too. I’m sure that’s stadium-inflated prices in Mexico, but even so, I’d have to go for £10 worth of tacos I think. I miss Houston, okay?

The Daily Buzz

Who do you think will lift the Champions League trophy on May 28th?