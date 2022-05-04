The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Closing in on Ramy Bensebaini

Good morning Fear the Wall.

BVB close to signing Ramy Bensebaini

Recent rumblings out of Dortmund have indicated that Borussia Dortmund’s front office is unhappy with Raphael Guerreiro, and that they me willing to part ways with him this summer. This would naturally require the signing of a left back to replace him.

According to SPORTBILD, BVB are keenly interested in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Ramy Bensebaini, and could end up purchasing his services for €12 million.

Bensebaini would not be a like-for-like replacement for Guerreiro. He’s much more defensively inclined, without the theoretical offensive upside. Given how Guerreiro’s lackadaisical defensive tendencies have plagued the club so far, I’m guessing most BVB fans will be okay with that.

Footy Scran of the Day

So this is A.S. Velasca, whose Wikipedia article I could only find in French. They play in the Italian Ninth Division, and they apparently serve a “Sri Lankan Food Platter” 100% free of charge.

I’ve learned a few things in my life:

Never, ever, EVER, turn down a free meal. Deep fry anything and it’ll taste good.

I have no idea what is depicted in that picture. It’s obviously some kind of samosa-like deep fried pastry or dumpling. Frankly, I don’t care what it is. Hand me any deep fried food for free and I’ll eat it.

