Borussia Dortmund Sign Nico Schlotterbeck from Freiburg for €25m

It’s a done deal! Borussia Dortmund have signed Nico Schlotterbeck from Freiburg for what is believed to be around €25m, though the details of how the deal is structured remain a little unclear.

Great to see you, Nico!



Borussia Dortmund has signed Nico Schlotterbeck for the 2022/23 season ✍️ pic.twitter.com/CHcs86kZVM — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 2, 2022

Schlotterbeck has signed a deal that will see him remain at Freiburg until the end of the season before joining Borussia Dortmund for the 2022/23 season on a contract that runs until 2027.

I think this is a brilliant move. BVB will now head into next season with Niklas Sule and Schlotterbeck as their starting center backs, which is a significant upgrade on Manuel Akanji and Mats Hummels. On top of this, having Hummels as a backup is great as it will allow him to rest his ageing legs and continue to be a really solid contributor on this team.

