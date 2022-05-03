 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Borussia Dortmund Sign Nico Schlotterbeck from Freiburg for €25m

BVB have signed their second center back, in an effort to fix their mess of a defense.

By Paul Johnson
/ new
TSG Hoffenheim v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

It’s a done deal! Borussia Dortmund have signed Nico Schlotterbeck from Freiburg for what is believed to be around €25m, though the details of how the deal is structured remain a little unclear.

Schlotterbeck has signed a deal that will see him remain at Freiburg until the end of the season before joining Borussia Dortmund for the 2022/23 season on a contract that runs until 2027.

I think this is a brilliant move. BVB will now head into next season with Niklas Sule and Schlotterbeck as their starting center backs, which is a significant upgrade on Manuel Akanji and Mats Hummels. On top of this, having Hummels as a backup is great as it will allow him to rest his ageing legs and continue to be a really solid contributor on this team.

Your Thoughts?

First Niklas Sule, now Nico Schlotterbeck... How do you feel about this new look BVB defense?

