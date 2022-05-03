The Daily Bee: More Nico Schlotterbeck Propaganda

Good Morning Fear the Wall

There’s some interesting news floating around about Karim Adeyemi being the next move that BVB will announce, and the imminent departure of Manuel Akanji, but really we’re only interested in Nico Schlotterbeck right now!

A rather interesting tidbit that has been reported by BILD is that Mats Hummels was pushing for the Schlotterbeck move, despite this basically relegating him to be a backup for the club now.

Interesting: Mats Hummels (33) was also involved in the deal and made a strong internal case for Schlotterbeck's signing. He also accepts the fact that he could only be a part-time starter due to the new addition. — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) May 2, 2022

If that is true, I think Hummels deserves some credit for recognizing that he is no longer fit to be starting games week-in, week-out, and advocating for what he sees as best for the club and best for prolonging his career at the top level. Everyone’s a winner.

If you’re not sure how to feel about this move, or you don’t have a good idea of what sort of player Nico Schlotterbeck is, perhaps this will quench your thirst:

Nico Schlotterbeck to Borussia Dortmund is a top signing and not least for his versatilty and complete profile. Actually the ONLY CB in Europe's top 5 leagues this season who's in the 90th+ percentile in ball progression, aerial duels and ball winning. pic.twitter.com/jeaCsEcZc6 — Marcus Bring (@MarcusBr22) May 2, 2022

It’s always a little bit difficult to evaluate defenders using event data, but what this does show, at the very least, is how well-rounded a player he is. He’s the real deal, and the eye-test should tell you that, but the numbers back that up too.

Notts County Lean All the Way Into the Stereotype

I think mushy peas are delicious, but not so much that I’m in any rush to eat them on their own. They’re an excellent accompaniment to something else, not a dish in their own right. But I guess Notts County disagree?

I mean, £1.50 is a pretty good deal for any stadium fare. But I think this might be pushing it a bit.

If you think mushy peas are disgusting, have you ever actually tried them?