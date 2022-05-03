Looking Around the League: Freiburg Lead the Race for Top Four

It was a round of upsets this weekend in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig all losing in games they were heavy favorites to win. The most consequential of those three results was definitely the RB Leipzig loss, which saw them give up fourth place, but shout out to Mainz for their comprehensive 3-1 victory against Bayern Munich.

Clearly Bayern are suffering a bit of a hangover after being crowned champions last week. There’s effectively nothing left for them to play for at this point, so it’s not all that surprising to see them slip up now. Shame it wasn’t the cast last week though!

Here’s the rest of the results from the weekend’s Bundesliga action:

Results

Union Berlin 1-1 Greuther Furth

Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 Hertha Berlin

Augsburg 1-4 FC Cologne

Borussia Dortmund 3-4 VfL Bochum

Mainz 3-1 Bayern Munich

VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Wolfsburg

Hoffenheim 3-4 Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Frankfurt

Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 RB Leipzig

Table

Freiburg Leapfrog RB Leipzig in Champions League Race

The race for that final Champions League qualifying spot is probably the most exciting story playing out in these final rounds of the Bundesliga now. The race is technically between four teams (RB Leipzig, Freiburg, Cologne, Union Berlin), but in reality I think it’s a straight sprint between RB Leipzig and Freiburg at this point. Leipzig are obviously the favorites to claim that spot, but the weekend’s action saw things swing in Freiburg’s favor as they leapfrogged the East German side.

I know that there are plenty of people here that are primarily concerned with the Bundesliga being represented well in Europe, meaning that they want the best teams qualifying for those European spots. In reality, RB Leipzig are definitely one of the four teams in the Bundesliga that are best placed to compete effectively in the Champions League. However, I’m not really that fussed by that stuff, so I’m rooting for the underdog to claim the last spot. Go on Freiburg, do it for the little guy!

Your Thoughts

Who would you prefer to claim the last Champions League spot: Freiburg or RB Leipzig?