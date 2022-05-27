Borussia Dortmund Sign Jayden Braaf to Three-Year Deal

Borussia Dortmund have announced their next big signing of the summer. Jayden Braaf, a 19-year-old Dutch forward, has signed a three-year deal with the club. Braaf is a highly-touted prospect who has spent the last four years with Manchester City before his contract expired this summer.

Braaf spent the younger parts of his career in his native Netherlands, playing first for Ajax’s academy, and then for PSV Eindhoven, before joining Manchester City in 2018. Braaf spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan with Udinese in Serie A, where he only played a handful of minutes with the senior squad before suffering a torn knee ligament that sidelined him for months. He’s also had a few starts here and there with various levels of the Dutch National Team.

Given the fact that he doesn’t have any senior experience beyond his 100 or so minutes in Italy, and that he’s just coming off a 12-month recovery from a serious knee injury, I wouldn’t be surprised if it takes a fair bit for Braaf to play in the senior squad.