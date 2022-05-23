Official: Edin Terzic Signs Contract With Borussia Dortmund Through 2025

Only a few days after sacking manager Marco Rose, Borussia Dortmund have found their replacement. That man is Edin Terzic, the caretaker manager that took over from Lucien Favre midway through the 2020-21 season, and led the club to Champions League qualification and a DFB Pokal victory. The club announced today that Terzic had signed a contract to take over as head coach of the club until 2025.

BVB will hold discussions in the coming days about Terzic’s assistant coaching staff, although a few candidates including Terzic’s 2021 assistant Sebastian Geppert and long-time Bundesliga assistant coach Peter Hermann, who coached under Jupp Heynckes, Niko Kovac, and Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich, seem to be lead candidates.

This is Terzic’s first appointment as a full-time, permanent head coach of a senior European football team. He’s already proven that he can handle the role in the short term, but now the expectations on him are higher. Dortmund’s front office has invested significant resources to radically improve the quality of the squad by signing Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi, and Salih Özcan. Handing Terzic control of this squad is a tremendous show of faith that his success in 2021 will be replicable over a full season.

The best thing about BVB sacking Rose so early in the summer is that it gives his replacement Terzic as much time as possible to prepare for the upcoming season. With all of Dortmund’s new arrivals, both on the pitch and the touchline, the club will need to integrate a lot of new moving parts. In a competition like the Bundesliga where you have to be almost perfect to win the title, Terzic will need to hit the ground running, or he could be out of the title chase by October.