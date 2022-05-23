Official: Borussia Dortmund Sign Salih Ozcan

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed their fourth big move of this transfer window, signing Salih Ozcan from FC Cologne. The German-born Turkish international has operated as a central midfielder for his boyhood club Cologne, but he has likely been signed as a defensive midfielder for BVB. Ozcan’s defensive numbers are absolutely incredible, and his possession numbers are solid (though unspectacular). At just 24 years old and only a few seasons of professional football split between the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, Ozcan is a real prospect, and while a little raw, the expectation that he’ll operate in a more defined role at Borussia Dortmund could be what he needs to make the next step.

Ozcan joins Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Karim Adeyemi in this new look BVB side, and it doesn’t seem like the club is finished rebuilding yet, as they’ve yet to sign a new striker (assuming Adeyemi is not seen as a Haaland replacement) or confirm the club’s new manager.

Süle ✅

Schlotterbeck ✅

Adeyemi ✅

Özcan ✅ pic.twitter.com/4RGkkZ52Eb — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 23, 2022

Ozcan has signed a contract until 2026 and BVB will pay Cologne a reported €5m, which is an absolutely steal for a young player of this quality.

For me, I think this might be the most important move that BVB will make this summer. Last season they were screaming out for a more mobile defensive midfielder to act as a screen for the back line and cover for the full backs. Ozcan is definitely that mobile option, and he’s a defensive monster to boot. I think he’s a great buy, at a great price, and in a position that was of greatest need for the club. All around excellent news. Just what we needed to get everyone excited again after the news about Marco Rose.

Your Thoughts?

How do you feel about Borussia Dortmund’s fourth signing of the summer?