Report: Edin Terzic to Take Over as Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund

Only a few hours after the explosive news that Borussia Dortmund had sacked Marco Rose broke, stunning fans, players, and the media alike, the club appears to be homing in on a replacement. That replacement appears to be none other than Edin Terzic, the caretaker manager that took over for Lucien Favre in the 2020-21 season, and took the club back into Champions League qualification and a DFB Pokal.

Borussia Dortmund have approached Edin Terzić to replace Marco Rose, as per @westsven - he’s close to return at BVB and then become the new head coach. ⚫️ #BVB



“I got the impression that the board no longer had 100% confidence”, Marco Rose said as he’s leaving the club. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2022

While I’m a fan of Edin Terzic personally, and think he has potential to be a great manager one day, I’m very concerned about his lack of experience. I would have preferred that he spend a few years with a smaller Bundesliga club like Augsburg or even Hamburg before coming back to Dortmund full time.

I think the DFB Pokal win gives folks an overly rosy memory of Terzic’s time with BVB. The club still struggled throughout the Spring of 2021, and just barely qualified for the Champions League by the skin of their teeth, although they admittedly did so by winning all five of the club’s final five matchdays. Terzic was successful because he took a framework that Favre had built and used his personality to motivate the squad to its full potential. I’m less convinced of his ability to build a fully new squad from the ground up.

Again, I like Terzic as a person and I hope he succeeds, but as of now, I’m very concerned that this uproots much of the direction that the club was building towards with all its offseason moves. Hopefully Adeyemi, Sule, Schlotterbeck, and Ozcan are okay with this, because if Marco Rose factored into their decisions to come here, they are going to be pretty upset with this news.

