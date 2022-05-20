Breaking: Borussia Dortmund Sack Marco Rose

Borussia Dortmund can add manager to the growing list of positions that need filling this summer, following the shock announcement that they have ended their relationship with Marco Rose.

BVB and Coach Marco Rose end their relationship.



Following an intensive season analysis on Thursday, including Rose, Watzke, Zorc, Kehl, and Sammer, the club has decided to move forward, and wishes Marco Rose the best of luck in his next opportunity pic.twitter.com/xpz6eBjS8T — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 20, 2022

The wording of the tweet announcing the decision seems to suggest that Marco Rose has been sacked, and this wasn’t a mutual agreement, but the decision really seems to come out of nowhere. The club has repeatedly backed Rose despite a difficult first season in charge, and it seemed like they were building a squad with his management in mind. Whatever was said during that “intensive season analysis” may well have cost Rose his job!

Clearly we have absolutely no idea what is happening here, but this doesn’t seem like it was a decision long in the making, and it throws the club into some chaos at a time when they’re trying to build a squad that can genuinely compete for the Bundesliga title.

As to who replaces Rose? Well Ruhr Nachricten is reporting that Edin Terzic is the man for the job.

I don’t know how to feel about this really. I didn’t see it coming, and despite the struggles this season, I was confident backing Marco Rose next season. I thought he at least deserved a run with a fit squad that has been built with the intention of really giving Bayern a run for their money. But I also don’t know what has happened behind closed doors, so it’s really difficult to say whether this is the right move or not.

