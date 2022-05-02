 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Daily Bee: Axel Witsel to Leave BVB This Summer (Updated)

Borussia Dortmund will have a big hole to fill in midfield.

By Sean Keyser
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Muenchen - DFL Supercup 2019 Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

Good morning, folks.

Axel Witsel, who has been with Borussia Dortmund for four full seasons, confirmed in an interview with WAZ that he will be parting ways with the club in the Summer. His contract is expiring, and given his decline in play following his achilles tendon injury and his age, the club has decided that he doesn’t fit into their plans moving forward.

It’s a tough pill to swallow, as Witsel was one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga prior to his injury. Hopefully he is able to find a respectable club to play at where he can ride out his career on a high note.

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Nico Schlotterbeck

We’ve known that this has been coming for a while, but it looks like an official announcement of Nico Schlotterbeck’s arrival from SC Freiburg is on the horizon.

Updated:

Get in!!!

Footy Scran of the Day

There are times and situations where it’s appropriate to see scales on your seafood. A football match is not one of those situations.

I will never slander a pea-mush pie again. Good lord.

The Daily Buzz

Which midfielder(s) should BVB sign to replace Axel Witzel?

More From Fear The Wall

Borussia Dortmund News 24/7

Loading comments...