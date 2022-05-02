The Daily Bee: Axel Witsel to Leave BVB This Summer (Updated)

Good morning, folks.

Axel Witsel, who has been with Borussia Dortmund for four full seasons, confirmed in an interview with WAZ that he will be parting ways with the club in the Summer. His contract is expiring, and given his decline in play following his achilles tendon injury and his age, the club has decided that he doesn’t fit into their plans moving forward.

It’s a tough pill to swallow, as Witsel was one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga prior to his injury. Hopefully he is able to find a respectable club to play at where he can ride out his career on a high note.

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Nico Schlotterbeck

We’ve known that this has been coming for a while, but it looks like an official announcement of Nico Schlotterbeck’s arrival from SC Freiburg is on the horizon.

Nico Schlotterbeck will join Borussia Dortmund on a permanent deal, no doubts. ⚫️ #BVB



Official announcement soon as five year deal has already been agreed with Dortmund last week. https://t.co/C1gBt3QyQO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2022

Updated:

Get in!!!

Sebastian #Kehl: „Nicos Weg erinnert mich an meinen eigenen, denn auch ich kam als junger Nationalspieler in seinem Alter aus Freiburg zum BVB. [...] Nico verfügt über riesiges Potenzial." (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o9VrZwijzz — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 2, 2022

Footy Scran of the Day

There are times and situations where it’s appropriate to see scales on your seafood. A football match is not one of those situations.

Salted herring sandwich at FC Energie Cottbus (@Nur_Energie Germany)



€2.50 (£2.10 pic.twitter.com/q5CbuoeeNN — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) May 1, 2022

I will never slander a pea-mush pie again. Good lord.

The Daily Buzz

Which midfielder(s) should BVB sign to replace Axel Witzel?