The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund’s New Cup Kit

Good Morning Fear the Wall

Last week saw the announcement and release of next season’s new home kit, and I think it’s fair to say the response has been very, very positive. This week, it looks like we’re getting a sneak peek at the cup kit for next season too:

It’s not as bold as the league kit, but I think it’s pretty nice. It’ll be interesting to see how it looks when we see the real thing.

All the Chicken

Tottenham Hotspur have started to see a marked improvement in form since Antonio Conte joined them as manager, but one area in which they have been continuing to deliver banger after banger regardless of results on the pitch is their food.

All of their chicken tenders and fries look very delicious.

Standard, Korean and Chinese chicken tenders and fries at Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial)



£12 is pretty pricey but if you’re going to eat food at a Premier League stadium in London you’ve got to be prepared to cough up. It looks like these are probably pretty close to being worth the price too.

The Daily Buzz

What should we write about in the DBs over the summer? We’re going to be running light on content.