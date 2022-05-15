Werder Bremen Secure Promotion to the Bundesliga; Hertha Berlin to Face Hamburg in the Playoff

A day after the dramatic final day of the Bundesliga season, Germany’s second tier followed suit with another dramatic day. Although Schalke had already secured promotion, the remaining automatic promotion spot, as well as the spot in the promotion playoff, were both still up for grabs between Hamburg, Werder Bremen, and Darmstadt.

Werder Bremen, notable for being BVB’s consistent foil in the DFB Pokal, will make their return to the Bundesliga next season after beating Jahn Regensburg 2-0 today, securing their spot in second place in the 2. Bundesliga. Niclas Füllkrug and BVB academy product Marvin Ducksch were the goalscorers. When the final whistle blew in Bremen, the scenes were incredible:

Highlights: The four-time German champions return to the top tier at the first time of asking after confirming their second-place finish in #Bundesliga2



Congratulations @WerderBremen_en! pic.twitter.com/mSstwqM1CK — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 15, 2022

In even more dramatic fashion, Hamburg gave themselves a chance at promotion by beating Hansa Rostock 3-2. Needing a win to avoid falling behind Darmstadt, Hamburg went into the half down a goal, but overcame the deficit with three second half goals to eventually secure their spot in the relegation/promotion playoff. They will face Hertha Berlin in a two-legged playoff which will be played later this month.