The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Kit Reveal!

Happy Friday, everyone!

Borussia Dortmund 2022-23 Kit Reveal

Tomorrow is the final match of the season, which can only mean one thing; it’s time for next season’s kit reveal!

Drum roll, please...

And... not bad! I’m normally not a fan of vertical stripes, but they look pretty good in Dortmund’s black and yellow. It actually reminds me of a Real Betis kit I have. I don’t buy football shirts too often, but I might just pick up a Schlotterbeck or Adeyemi version of this one.

Robert Lewandowski to Leave Bayern?

In a shocking and unprecedented turn of events, Robert Lewandowski wants to leave a club where he’s beloved to go make more money and pursue trophies elsewhere:

Robert Lewandowski does not want to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich, GOAL can confirm ❌ pic.twitter.com/xSMQNs9cSX — GOAL (@goal) May 12, 2022

It also turns out that telling a player to accept less money “for the badge” while also vigorously and publicly pursuing one of their potential replacements is not such a great way to get them to sign a contract extension.

Footy Scran of the Day

Imagine paying only €3.50 for a hot dog, getting served an enormous box and thinking you’ve gotten a great deal for your money, and then opening it and seeing this turd:

There are so many metaphors I could use for this, from deceptive Christmas packaging to bags of Doritos to... other types of packages.

At least you can argue that it’s better than the $7 hot dogs you get at American stadiums.

Daily Buzz

What are your thoughts on the new kit? Do you think you’ll get one this year?