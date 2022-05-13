 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Kit Reveal!

BVB have revealed their kit for the 2022-23 Bundesliga

By Sean Keyser
/ new
VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

Happy Friday, everyone!

Borussia Dortmund 2022-23 Kit Reveal

Tomorrow is the final match of the season, which can only mean one thing; it’s time for next season’s kit reveal!

Drum roll, please...

And... not bad! I’m normally not a fan of vertical stripes, but they look pretty good in Dortmund’s black and yellow. It actually reminds me of a Real Betis kit I have. I don’t buy football shirts too often, but I might just pick up a Schlotterbeck or Adeyemi version of this one.

Robert Lewandowski to Leave Bayern?

In a shocking and unprecedented turn of events, Robert Lewandowski wants to leave a club where he’s beloved to go make more money and pursue trophies elsewhere:

It also turns out that telling a player to accept less money “for the badge” while also vigorously and publicly pursuing one of their potential replacements is not such a great way to get them to sign a contract extension.

Footy Scran of the Day

Imagine paying only €3.50 for a hot dog, getting served an enormous box and thinking you’ve gotten a great deal for your money, and then opening it and seeing this turd:

There are so many metaphors I could use for this, from deceptive Christmas packaging to bags of Doritos to... other types of packages.

At least you can argue that it’s better than the $7 hot dogs you get at American stadiums.

Daily Buzz

What are your thoughts on the new kit? Do you think you’ll get one this year?

More From Fear The Wall

Borussia Dortmund News 24/7

Loading comments...