The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Kit Reveal!

Borussia Dortmund 2022-23 Kit Reveal
Tomorrow is the final match of the season, which can only mean one thing; it’s time for next season’s kit reveal!
It's...beautiful pic.twitter.com/cN6hQTK3Gu— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 13, 2022
And... not bad! I’m normally not a fan of vertical stripes, but they look pretty good in Dortmund’s black and yellow. It actually reminds me of a Real Betis kit I have. I don’t buy football shirts too often, but I might just pick up a Schlotterbeck or Adeyemi version of this one.
Robert Lewandowski to Leave Bayern?
In a shocking and unprecedented turn of events, Robert Lewandowski wants to leave a club where he’s beloved to go make more money and pursue trophies elsewhere:
Robert Lewandowski does not want to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich, GOAL can confirm ❌ pic.twitter.com/xSMQNs9cSX— GOAL (@goal) May 12, 2022
It also turns out that telling a player to accept less money “for the badge” while also vigorously and publicly pursuing one of their potential replacements is not such a great way to get them to sign a contract extension.
Footy Scran of the Day
Imagine paying only €3.50 for a hot dog, getting served an enormous box and thinking you’ve gotten a great deal for your money, and then opening it and seeing this turd:
Hot dog at Seville (@SevillaFC_ENG @SevillaFC)— Footy Scran (@FootyScran) May 12, 2022
€3.50 (£3) pic.twitter.com/7tKjWDqw0c
There are so many metaphors I could use for this, from deceptive Christmas packaging to bags of Doritos to... other types of packages.
At least you can argue that it’s better than the $7 hot dogs you get at American stadiums.
What are your thoughts on the new kit? Do you think you’ll get one this year?
