The Daily Bee: BVB Must Sell Players Before Buying a Striker

Reports suggest that Borussia Dortmund are pretty keen on Sebastien Haller, and the feeling is mutual. However, they will need to sell some players to make up the funds.

The favourite to succeed Haaland is Sébastien Haller! Dortmund bosses have agreed that they want to buy permanently (no loan). Good talks are underway. The Ajax star costs around €35m. But: first a player [Manuel Akanj] has to leave.



( ) | @berger_pj #BVB pic.twitter.com/keONmysCtO — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) May 12, 2022

If Dortmund can get Haller for €35m, that’s pretty good going, and using funds from a Manuel Akanji sale to make it work seems like good business for all involved.

A Long Old Sausage at the Football

When you’ve had a few bevvies at the football and you’ve got a long day ahead of you, you need something substantial to soak it all up. What better than a sausage as long as an adult’s arm?

It’s a ridiculous spectacle, but I bet it’s delicious, and it’s only £3!

The Daily Buzz

