The Daily Bee: BVB Must Sell Players Before Buying a Striker

Dortmund are interested in Haller but need to sell before they can buy anyone else.

By Paul Johnson
/ new
SpVgg Greuther Fürth v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Good Morning Fear the Wall

Reports suggest that Borussia Dortmund are pretty keen on Sebastien Haller, and the feeling is mutual. However, they will need to sell some players to make up the funds.

If Dortmund can get Haller for €35m, that’s pretty good going, and using funds from a Manuel Akanji sale to make it work seems like good business for all involved.

A Long Old Sausage at the Football

When you’ve had a few bevvies at the football and you’ve got a long day ahead of you, you need something substantial to soak it all up. What better than a sausage as long as an adult’s arm?

It’s a ridiculous spectacle, but I bet it’s delicious, and it’s only £3!

The Daily Buzz

What’s the acceptable length for a sausage?

