The Daily Bee: Mateu Morey has Returned to Team Training for Borussia Dortmund

BVB’s right back loanee has returned to training.

By Sean Keyser
/ new
Mateu Morey Rehab Training Session Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

Good morning, folks.

Now that the Adeyemi and Haaland transfers are done, I’ve come to the stunning realization that there’s almost nothing to write about. This is going to be a loooooong summer.

Mateu Morey has returned to training

It’s been a long recovery for Mateu Morey, who injured his ACL at the end of last season, but the Spanish right back has finally returned to training for Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, according to RN, Donyell Malen, Axel Witsel, and Marius Wolf have also returned to training, although they still aren’t guaranteed to play this weekend.

Footy Scran

You know, American stadiums get a lot of criticism for selling overpriced food (rightfully so), but this is pretty pricey too. I paid $12.95 for chicken tenders and fries at a Washington Nationals game last night, which is about the same as this:

I will say, though, that these chicken tenders (Tendies? Crunchers? Whatever you Brits call them) look like the Cadillac of chicken tenders. The perfect shade of golden brown and crunchiness. Well done, Villa. If only your midfield was as solid as your chicken tenders.

The Daily Buzz

What should be the next move for Sebastian Kehl this summer?

