Official: Borussia Dortmund Sign Karim Adeyemi

It is the moment we have all been waiting for! Following the departure of Erling Haaland, Dortmund have completed the acquisition of Karim Adeyemi from FC Salzburg. The fans and the player could not be happier to have this move over the line. Adeyemi has had his heart set on a move to the Westfalenstadion all season, and after months of deliberation, Dortmund’s fearless, incredible, and powerful sporting director Sebastian Kehl has brought the deal over the line.

Hello @BlackYellow fans, it is official. I am coming next season to play football and score goals pic.twitter.com/wHKl1vybnJ — Karim Adeyemi (@karim_adeyemi) May 10, 2022

Adeyemi brings pace, incisive dribbling, and a keen eye for goal to the Dortmund attack. With Dortmund assembling a German core to the team, Adeyemi should settle in quickly and be raring to go come August.

There are some conflicting reports about the final fee, with Fabrizio Romano citing a €38 million price tag, but the reliable Patrick Berger saying €30 plus add-ons. That may work out to be the same thing. Make no mistake, this is a great deal for BVB at anything under €40 million, and Sebastian Kehl has done an incredible job to see out this deal at a price the front office can stomach. Adeyemi brings immediately quality to the starting line-up as well as a great mentality. The last two young stars who turned down a move to Manchester United in favor of Die Schwarzgelben looked something like this, and I’d say those moves worked out.

Karim Adeyemi is eager to score and win with BVB, and I for one cannot wait to see him take the field!

BVB’s summer transfer business is heating up! What do you think of this move? What changes are still on Kehl’s checklist? Let us know down below.