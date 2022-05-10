Official: Manchester City Sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

The Erling Haaland to Manchester City deal is official. We knew it was coming, so this isn’t really “news”, but the deal is done now and all is set. Haaland’s final game as a Borussia Dortmund player will be the final game of the season against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Fabrizio Romano has reported the terms of the deal, stating that Borussia Dortmund will receive €60m, which is obviously a pretty small fee for the caliber of player that Haaland is, but it was all part of the necessary compromise BVB had to make to get Haaland to join the club.

Erling Haaland, new Man City player ⭐️ #MCFC



▪️ Manchester City will pay €60m [not €75m] release clause to BVB, plus commission to be added.



▪️ His salary will be worth £375,000/week, same level as de Bruyne.



▪️ Medical has been already completed.



Romano also states that Haaland will earn £375k per week, making him the joint-highest earner at the club, alongside Kevin De Bruyne. That’s some serious money!

It’s been a short stint at Dortmund, but Haaland has certainly left his mark. He put up an absolutely absurd 61 goals and 16 assists in about 59 games (1.31 G+A/90), and he’s grown from a promising young phenom to one of the best players on the planet in his time with BVB.

Lets hope he finishes his BVB career in style on Saturday and gets a fair send-off from the Yellow Wall.