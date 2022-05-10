The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Prepare for Life After Erling Haaland

Good Morning Fear the Wall

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed just yet, it’s clear that Erling Haaland is on his way out of Dortmund, and he’ll be playing for Manchester City next season. There’s going to be plenty of talk about that transfer over the coming days. He’s one of the two most promising young players in the world, and he’s headed to one of the best teams in the world right now. It’s a big deal. But for Dortmund the most important part of the story is how they will move forward in the post-Haaland era. The reports suggest they’re busy making those plans right now!

BVB continue to be linked to Adam Hlozek, but it seems like Sebastian Haller might be the club’s main target.

Borussia Dortmund have Sebastian Haller on their list. BVB thinks he can play an important role without much start-up time and replace Erling Haaland. According to WAZ, the striker would be affordable for Borussia Dortmund.



Haller has been in incredible form since he joined Ajax last season, scoring 31 goals and contributing 12 assists in about 45 Eredivisie games (0.96 G+A/90). Though he struggled when he moved to West Ham, Haller’s record in the Bundesliga is also pretty impressive. He notched up 24 goals and 13 assists in about 50 games for Eintracht Frankfurt (0.74 G+A/90). If he’s in BVB’s price range, this move feels like a no brainer.

And in addition to a typical number 9, it looks like BVB are pretty close to adding Karim Adeyemi too.

