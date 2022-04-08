The Daily Bee: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Called up to Senior BVB Squad

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Joins the Senior Squad

The 17-year-old English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who has been tearing it up with the BVB U-19s, has been called up to join the senior squad in Stuttgart following an unknown injury or illness from Donyell Malen. He will be in the squad against Stuttgart, although whether or not he’s there to get some minutes or just fill a seat on the bench remains to be seen.

I’d be surprised if he plays, but it would be a pleasant surprise for sure. We’re at the point of the season when there’s really nothing to lose, and I wouldn’t mind giving some Bundesliga minutes to a promising young player.

Ansgar Knauff Scores Worldie Against Barcelona

A lot of you might think that the purpose of sending a player out on loan is to let them develop their fundamentals, get used to playing at a certain professional level, maintain fitness, et cetera. In my opinion, though, the best way to get experience while on loan is to practice scoring worldies against Barcelona:

Ansgar Knauff’s first ever goal is a special one and Eintracht Frankfurt are off to a great second half start against Barcelona. ️ pic.twitter.com/MkxaT3upYU — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 7, 2022

Knauff’s scoring record with Frankfurt hasn’t been groundbreaking or anything this season, but if he can keep doing anything even close to that, then his loan at Frankfurt will be a huge success, and he might just earn himself a job back with his parent club Borussia Dortmund.

Footy Scran of the Day

Give Japan some credit: when it comes to food, they never take the easy way out. It’s very easy just to serve some strawberries on a normal waffle. Instead, they went with this, the anime of waffles:

Strawberry bubble waffle at TSCC Yokohama (@yscc1986)



700 yen (£4.30) pic.twitter.com/iFjlesQHTH — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) April 7, 2022

Once again, points for the creativity, but I’m skeptical this would actually taste good. The waffle looks very thin so I suspect it would actually be very crusty and crunch instead of light and fluffy, which is what a waffle is supposed to be. The filling, however, looks very good.