The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Part Ways with Club Physio After Injury-Riddled Season

Borussia Dortmund are parting ways with the club’s physiotherapist, Thomas Zetzmann. News that I suspect will be met with a little too much glee in the comments. From the reports, it appears that the reasons are partly personal (a member of Zetzmann’s family is unwell, and he’d like to be with them in Berlin) and partly due to disagreements within the club, presumably due to the injury difficulties the club has faced this season.

I know there’s a bit of a belief that the club is always dealing with a disproportionate number of injuries, though I’ve never actually found any evidence that that is true, when compared against other teams in the league. Nonetheless, it is clear that there has been real issues this season.

I think it’s very difficult for us to determine, from the outside, who or what is to blame for the injury crisis this season. It might be the physio, or Marco Rose’s playing style, or even just bad luck. But I should think folks within the club should have a better idea of what is going wrong.

Either way, good luck to Zetzmann in the future.

Glaswegians Mean Business

For today’s scran we head to the city of my roots: Glasgow. Get a load of this monstrosity.

It could do with a load of butter on that roll, but I bet it’s considerably tastier than it appears. The Scottish are masters of making something that looks foul taste great (and give you a heart attack). This might be a little much for some of you though.

