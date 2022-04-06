Looking Around the League: The Top Four Starts to Solidify

Well, Borussia Dortmund are basically out of meaningful games to play this season, and the top four and relegation races are pretty much all that we have left to enjoy in the Bundesliga. Unfortunately, BVB’s pitiful 4-1 lost to RB Leipzig this weekend has made it very hard to imagine anybody besides the current top four to qualify for the Champions League next season. Freiburg look like they’re going to just about miss it, unless Leipzig have a sudden collapse in the final weeks of the season.

Results

Union Berlin 1-0 FC Köln

Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 VFB Stuttgart

Hoffenheim 1-2 VfL Bochum

SC Freiburg 1-4 Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Greuther Fürth

Borussia Dortmund 1-4 RB Leipzig

Augsburg 3-0 VFL Wolfsburg

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1 Mainz 05

Table

12-Man Bayern Beats Freiburg

So Bayern and Freiburg clashed, and what was an otherwise mundane 4-1 Bayern win was made controversial by an administrative mistake and 17 seconds. It turns out that Bayern briefly had 12 men on the pitch, because the fourth official entered the wrong number onto his electronic board, so no Bayern player knew to leave the pitch. It was a simple error that was noticed after less than a minute, and the correct player left the pitch.

This really should not have turned into an issue, but it involves Bayern, so of course it did. Freiburg sent an overly dramatic complaint to the DFB asking for an investigation, to which Bayern fans everywhere have reacted overly-dramatically in kind. It’s obvious that nothing will come of this investigation other than maybe a yellow card for one of the Bayern players involved, nor should it. They won’t deduct points, and they won’t fine anybody.

Another contender for the top four, Eintracht Frankfurt, dropped two points to lowly Greuther Fürth after a 0-0 draw. Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, rebounded with a win against Hertha Berlin, who look more and more destined for relegation.

Your Thoughts

Do Freiburg have any chance at making the top four?