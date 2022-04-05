Dan-Axel Zagadou Seeking a New Challenge, and a Premier League Side Are Interested

It has been a tough career at Borussia Dortmund for Dan-Axel Zagadou. A gifted defender, the towering French-Ivorian has had moments of brilliance in black and yellow. Unfortunately, his mile-long injury record has made him an unreliable squad member for several BVB head coaches, and his time off the pitch has stunted his development. According to Patrick Berger, Zagadou has found Dortmund now unwilling to extend his contract due to his injury history and the high-profile errors he has made trying to recover form after each spell on the sidelines.

"Contract talks with Zagadou have been broken off. [...] He has many injuries and that is also important to Marco Rose. He needs players, he said, who are physically fit every 2-3 days and can make games. And that's why BVB will probably part with Zagadou."



Certainly, this had absolutely no influence on Zagadou’s decision to send this message out.

Dan-Axel Zagadou has said of his own accord, since the contract talks were stopped, that he would like to look around for a new challenge.



Right.

Either way, it seems that there is at least one team in Europe willing to blow open their medical department spending and bring big Zags in. David Moyes’ West Ham was reportedly in the market for Zagadou in January and would be interested in securing his services for free this summer, per L’Euipe. The Hammers are currently in the hunt for European football, sitting 6th in the Prem. If they manage to secure Europa League football next season, a healthy Zagadou could provide depth for a long run in several competitions.

What do you think of this move for Zagadou? Will Dortmund regret letting him walk? Let us know in the comments.