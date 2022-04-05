The Daily Bee: More Rebuild News!

Good Morning Fear The Wall

There has been a lot of talk of a rebuild over the summer, and after the RB Leipzig game I think everyone is completely on board with the idea that a fresh start is needed. It’s clear that this will involve selling a lot of the dead weight that has started to bring this team down, and the incoming Niklas Sule will hopefully be joined by Nico Schlotterbeck and possibly Karim Adeyemi too.

To flesh out the details of what the squad might look like next season, reports suggest that Borussia Dortmund will look to rely on a core squad of around 15 players next season, which they will bolster with some young, inexpensive depth, possibly from the youth academy.

In the future, Borussia Dortmund will rely on a core of 15 to 16 players at a high level, plus hungry and inexpensive supplementary players, preferably from its own youth department.



It’s not clear who will make up the 15, or who from the youth academy will be ready to make the step up next season, but it’s clear that Marco Rose wants to clear out a lot of players who he feels haven’t given him anything, despite him regularly coming out and defending them to the press.

According to Patrick Berger, Marco Rose also realises "that things could get tight for him at some point and that the pressure is big. He doesn't get anything back from his players and that's why he has taken this step.



We’ve heard good things heading into the summer before, only to ultimately be disappointed by the results, but I do like what Kehl and Rose have been saying so far. It feels like they understand the problem and know how to address it. Hopefully they can put their money where their mouth is next!

If Dortmund are to have a core of 15 players, how many of the current crop should be a part of it?