Sky Sports Reports Nico Schlotterbeck Wants to Move to Dortmund

According to a Sky Sports Germany Exclusive, Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to sign 22-year-old German center back Nico Schlotterbeck from SC Freiburg. According to Sky, the two parties went so far as to hold a meeting in March, when Schlotterbeck travelled to Dortmund to meet with BVB officials to discuss a potential move. The meeting reportedly had quite an impression on Schlotterbeck, who now wants to join BVB over the summer.

According to Sky, the biggest sticking point is the transfer fee. Freiburg reportedly want €20 million for Schlotterbeck, which Dortmund consider unreasonable because he only has one year left on his contract. Personally, I wouldn’t mind BVB dishing out a bit more to sign Schlotterbeck this season, and I don’t want to risk another club poaching him after another year.

Nico Schlotterbeck has established himself as one of the most promising central defenders in the Bundesliga. At the tender age of 22, he has been vital in helping Freiburg to generate the fourth best defensive record in the Bundesliga. He’s played over 2,200 minutes in the Bundesliga, and his statistical profile is monstrous. He’s skilled both in possession and off the ball, and has plenty of room to grow in his career. Needless to say, he would make a great acquisition for Borussia Dortmund.