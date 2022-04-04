The Daily Bee: Marco Rose on the Need for a Summer Overhaul

Good morning, everyone.

Even though BVB put in a pathetic performance against Leipzig and laid a dud in front of the 81,000 fans who attended, at least the atmosphere was cool:

BVB in Shambles

As for the match, it was only the latest in a long line of listless performances from Die Schwarzgelben. A lot of BVB fans, myself included, are starting to suspect that the players have given up on the season and are simply phoning it in. Marco Rose seemed to suggest as much to Sport1.

There are players who want to leave the club, there are those who have to. We want to set up the group in such a way that we have a good feeling about starting some things in the summer. We want to adjust some things

All indications are that BVB are set for a total fire sale and rebuild over the summer.

Also, Manuel Akanji got into an argument with a fan while preparing to give a post-match interview on Saturday.

Footy Scran of the Day

I don’t even know what to say about this one:

Sausage water???

I was under the impression that Norway isn’t a third world country, but apparently I was mistaken.

The Daily Buzz

