Match Observations: Dortmund Outdone at Home by A Determined Bochum Side

Folks, there’s not a ton to say here. That game was junk, and then for a little while it was not junk, and then once again it was junk. At this stage in the season, there is not much reason to bother getting all worked up. Dortmund defended like garbage for the first 15 minutes of the game, only for a few penalty calls against the run of play to bring the team back into the play. To say that a 3-2 lead would have flattered BVB is an understatement. Bochum worked hard, outmuscled several departing players, and got a result. Good on them, honestly. It is a hard result for Erling Haaland, who did his best to keep his team in the game only to once again be let down at the other end of the pitch.

In these observations, I will be sticking to points about players who might actually wear yellow next season.

Guerreiro

Looked terrible. He was fully beaten in open space for Bochum’s first goal, offered nothing going forward, and was too slow to numerous receive several passes or continue offensive plays. The game was dying to see Tom Rothe by the 60th minute, and that is pretty damning for one of Dortmund’s most technically gifted players. Sebastian Kehl has a huge decision to make regarding Guerreiro this summer, but it is hard to see Dortmund’s new-look backline having success with the same player in a traditional left-back role.

Brandt

Played like he was disturbed by this week's headlines, which stated that he was expected to depart the club at the end of the season. It is the general expectation in European football that you go to Dortmund, get better, and leave if it suits you. Julian Brandt has, frankly, not shot to stardom in his time playing for the Schwarzgelben, so he will fear the type of Burnley-esque options available to him if he goes out on the market. In response to this, Brandt was active on the ball, working hard to progress the offense and create opportunities. Still, he was a part of a team that was tactically inept for the better part of 75 minutes, including several really poorly played through balls to Haaland from Brandt himself.

By the way, does anyone know what happened to Thorgan Hazard? What did he injure and was there ever even a press conference that discussed it? I digress.

Reus

Has had a tough few games. Marco Reus is my favorite player ever so I will defend him to the death, but he could probably use some rest. Marco has had a difficult time turning his shots into goals, with a 1-on-1 effort against Reimann leading to a dink off the crossbar and an inch-perfect cross from Bellingham being dragged wide. The story was similar against Bayern Munich. Reus does a lot for this team; he works tirelessly to win challenges, progress the ball, and fulfill his duties as captain both on and off of the pitch. After such a difficult, up-and-down season, you can forgive Dortmund’s prodigal son for being mentally and physically worn out. Hopefully, the summer break comes soon enough to keep him from picking up any injury woes, and our hometown hero can enjoy some time off with his family to rest and rejuvenate.

Also, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens was electric today, great stuff.

Well, that’s all there is to say today. Comment down below why you did not like the game or why you do not like me or really whatever floats your boat.