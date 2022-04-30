Man of the Match Poll: Borussia Dortmund Fall to VfL Bochum in the “Derby”

Borussia Dortmund managed to find new ways to disappoint the 80,000 some odd fans in attendance during today’s match against VfL Bochum. Not only did Dortmund equalize (through total luck) but they also didn’t appear to self-destruct as they normally would after falling behind so early. Dortmund, however, is not a team to let their fans get too comfortable. They went on to allow Bochum to score twice more and celebrate securing their spot in the top tier next season on the hallowed Westfalenstadion grounds.

Regardless, let’s have a vote for Man of the Match anyway...

Marius Wolf

Full of fight and passion on the pitch, he seemed to be everywhere including his involvement with both plays that resulted in handball penalties awarded to Dortmund. His work was not always 100%, but when Dortmund fell behind early, he was unrelenting.

Jude Bellingham

Gosh, this kid. I love everything he did today. The way he riled up the fans, the holes in his socks, how he never gave up. And, even when the efforts of his beautiful passes and shot attempts didn’t pay off, it was beautiful to watch him at work.

Erling Haaland

Mr. Haaland really showed up today. He did his job with two successful penalty shots. I won’t lie...I was nervous when he stepped up to the line. We’ve seen him miss penalties before and as a striker, you have but one job. His third goal (temporarily) gave Dortmund the lead even if the goal didn’t feature the usual Haaland panache.

There you have it...my noms for today...cast your vote and sound off in the comments below!