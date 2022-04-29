The Daily Bee: BVB Legend Ansgar Knauff Single-handedly Destroys West Ham United

Happy Friday, everyone.

It’s a beautiful day to be a BVB fan; not because of anything the club did, although they have been making good moves. It’s a great day because Ansgar Knauff, the Borussia Dortmund loanee, continued his meteoric rise with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. He played exceptionally in the previous round of the Europa League against Barcelona, scoring a world class goal, and now he’s scored again in the semifinal against West Ham United at the Olympic Stadium in London. It came less than a minute into the game, when Knauff made a really smart run behind West Ham’s back line, and Eintracht forward Rafael Borré whipped in a perfect cross to meet Knauff’s head.

Aside from Knauff’s goal, it was an amazing game. Both sides hit posts multiple times, including what would’ve been a spectacular bicycle kick from West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen. In the end, though, it was Frankfurt who emerged victorious courtesy of a 2nd half goal from Daichi Kamada. They now go back to Germany for the second leg a goal ahead on aggregate.

BVB Looking to Sell Julian Brandt

Of all the new arrivals from the summer of 2019, perhaps none had higher expectations than Julian Brandt. He was a great player with Bayer Leverkusen and flourished in his first season with BVB under Lucien Favre. Unfortunately, as BVB began to struggle under Favre Brandt’s form followed, and he’s since never been able to perform at a consistent basis.

Julian Brandt's entourage are exploring the market with a move away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer increasingly likely, according to Bild. BVB want between €15m-€20m, Brandt favours the Premier League. https://t.co/42ahQyV1LH — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) April 29, 2022

With the amount of signings BVB are looking to make this summer, they will need to sell quite a few current players, and it’s no surprise that Brandt is on that list.

Footy Scran

More like an “L” Burger, am I right?

Victory burger at Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc)



$9 AUD (£5) pic.twitter.com/6fRIldP6kb — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) April 29, 2022

Okay, kidding, it doesn’t look too bad, although it’s a little thick for my liking. Surely that’s got to be hard to eat, right?

