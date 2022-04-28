The Daily Bee: Nico Schlotterbeck Turns Down Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund

Good Morning Fear the Wall,

BILD is reporting that Borussia Dortmund’s move for Nico Schlotterbeck is close, with BVB paying Freiburg €20m for the 22 year old center back. They also claim that Nico turned down a significantly higher salary from Bayern Munich, as he’d already committed to BVB.

According to information from BILD, Bayern offered a significantly (!) higher salary. Soon to be Borussian Schlotterbeck, however, kept his word and had already given Dortmund a promise. The german international is expected to earn around six million euros per year at BVB.#BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) April 27, 2022

If true, this is a positive sign for the team that Sebastian Kehl is trying to build. He’s clearly sold all these players on an ambitious project, so much so that there are young players leaving or rejecting Bayern in favor of BVB. We shouldn’t get too ahead of ourselves (for a start, it’s reported by BILD...), but I do think there’s some reason for optimism.

Ekitike Desperate to Join BVB

Speaking of young players lured in by an ambitious project, BILD is also reporting that Stade Reims’s Hugo Ekitike is desperate to join Borussia Dortmund.

⏳ Hugo Ekitike desperately wants to join Borussia Dortmund and prefers BVB over all other interested clubs from England.



Contrary to other reports, Ekitike would "just" cost around €20-€25M instead of the reported €30M or more.#BVB



( ) | ️ @BILD pic.twitter.com/purPAze6Is — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) April 27, 2022

It’s rare that you hear that a player is desperate to join BVB when there’s lots of Premier League clubs interested in them as well. If this is true (and again, given that it is BILD, that’s a big if), I think this makes Ekitike an even stronger option for the club.

LA Galaxy Charge Astronomical Prices

The price of anything in US stadiums is pretty absurd, but LA Galaxy have really pushed the limits here.

Korean fried chicken and waffle fries at LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy)



$28 (£22) pic.twitter.com/jZk90H9fA4 — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) April 27, 2022

This Korean fried chicken looks great, but $28 is a joke. I could get a good meal and a couple pints for that kind of price, and I live in London!

The Daily Buzz

On a scale of 1-10 (1 being extremely pessimistic, 10 being extremely optimistic), how are you feeling about the direction Sebastian Kehl is taking this team in?