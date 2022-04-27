Looking Around the League: Freiburg and Leipzig Stumble Down the Stretch

To all you new football fans who might be reading this, here’s a quick fact: making it into the top four and competing in the Champions League are generally considered to be good things. With how RB Leipzig and Freiburg played this weekend, you might not necessarily realize that.

For a moment in the first half, it looked like Freiburg were going to collapse completely, surrendering two goals to Borussia Mönchengladbach within the first 15 minutes of the game. Over the rest of the match, though, Freiburg came back to take the lead, scoring three goals before conceding a stoppage time equalizer to Lars Stindl. So Freiburg managed to bungle, un-bungle, and then re-bungle the match all in 90 minutes.

Results

Hertha Berlin 2-0 VFB Stuttgart

VfL Bochum 0-2 FC Augsburg

Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Dortmund...

FC Köln 3-1 Arminia Bielefeld

SC Freiburg 3-3 Borussia Mönchengladbach

RB Leipzig 1-2 Union Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Hoffenheim

Greuther Furth 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg 5-0 Mainz

Table

Union Berlin doing the lord’s work

Thankfully, despite them dropping points, Freiburg actually gained ground on RB Leipzig, because the latter somehow managed to pull an even more impressive bottle-job. Leipzig held a 1-0 lead over Union Berlin over much of the match, but surrendered goals in the 86th and 89th minute to forfeit the lead and three crucial points. Union Berlin now find themselves only two points behind Freiburg and four points behind Leipzig; while the Champions League seems like an outside hope, it’s at least a mathematical possibility.

This sets up a huge match between Union and Freiburg, who will face each other on Saturday, May 7th.

At the bottom of the table, the big news was Hertha’s win over Stuttgart, which all but guaranteed their spot in the Bundesliga next season.

Your Thoughts

Do you think that Freiburg screwed themselves by dropping points? Do they still have a chance?