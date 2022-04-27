Checking in on the Nailbiting Race for Promotion in the 2. Bundesliga

The race for the Bundesliga title might be over, but one tier down in German football, the race for the championship, and promotion to the first division, is as hot as ever. With three match days remaining in the 2. Bundesliga, there are four teams within four points of each other to fight over the three coveted promotion spots: two automatic, and one to go to a playoff round.

The group of clubs jostling for promotion include some of the most storied clubs in all of German football. At the top of the table sit Werder Bremen, and right behind them sit none other than Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund’s archrivals. Right behind them sit Darmstadt, who had a brief stint in the Bundesliga from 2015-2018, and below them sit Hamburg rivals FC St. Pauli and Hamburger SV.

This is what the table looks like right now:

There’s so much here that fascinates me. Readers who have been around for a while know that I’m very partial towards Werder Bremen, so I’m super excited that they’re closing in on promotion, and winning the 2. Bundesliga would be a great achievement as well.

Even thought they’re BVB’s rivals, I’m very much in favor of Schalke getting promoted so that we get the chance to play them again. The Revierderby is one of my favorite matches to watch, both as a Dortmund fan and a football fan, and it bummed me out that we didn’t get an opportunity to see it this year.

Darmstadt can get fucked, but I really hope that one of St. Pauli or Hamburger are able to leapfrog them into the promotion playoff, just because they’re both two of the most historic clubs in Germany.

Every game is a big one at this point, but if you’re looking for one big remaining match, it will be on May 7th, when St. Pauli face Schalke. Given the fact that they’re in fourth place and Schalke are in 2nd, it’s pretty much a must-win for both sides.

Most 2. Bundesliga matches can be streamed if you subscribe to ESPN+. If you’re interested in following the league as the promotion race heats up, I’d definitely recommend that you follow it, because it can be some of the most interesting football out there.