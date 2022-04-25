BVB Frauen Win the Dortmund District League, Await Promotion Playoff

While it was a disappointing season for Borussia Dortmund’s men’s team, for the women’s team, it was precisely the opposite. Only a day after the men’s team fell to Bayern Munich, conceding the Bundesliga Meisterschale in the process, BVB-Frauen steamrolled Ay Yildiz 6-0, clinching their position on top of Group Two of Dortmund’s district-level league.

If you’re under the impression this was ever remotely in doubt, you’re sorely mistaken. The BVB women’s team has an absolutely staggering 117-2 goal differential and have won all 15 of their games. They’re 13 points up on the next club, which may not sound like much until you realize that they’ve only played 15 games so far, and still have three games remaining.

To secure promotion to the next tier, BVB will have to beat the winner of Group One in a playoff match, which will be played on May 25th.

It’s absolutely vital that the women’s team climb through the tiers of German football as quickly as possible, not just for their own sake, but for the sake of the other teams too. If you actually watch any of their games, the gulf them and all of their opponents is staggering, like watching the Harlem Globetrotters clown the Washington Generals. Here at Fear the Wall we’d like to cover the women’s team at some point, but there’s just no point when they score 60 goals for every one they concede.

As a reminder, all home games can be streamed on BVB.de. The next match is next Sunday at noon, local time.