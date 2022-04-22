Match Preview: Dortmund Look to Postpone Bayern’s Title Parade

Well, here we are again BVB fans. For the last few seasons, the second game against Bayern Munich has either been an opportunity for the Black and Yellows to blow the title race open or trudge toward another foregone conclusion. This season is another iteration of the latter, a bitter pill to swallow for the team and the fans.

But all is not so bad as it seems. Sebastian Kehl looks to be cooking up something special for next season, and while heading to Munich stings at this stage of the season, most of the Dortmund faithful at this point have likely made peace with the results of a year overshadowed by injuries and Erling Haaland transfer rumors. A new project is on the horizon, and hopefully a new chance to challenge the Rekordmeister.

Bayern have had an uneven month themselves, dropping out of the UEFA Champions League in dramatic fashion to underdogs Villareal CF. Questions have been asked of Julian Nagelsmann but frankly, they are misplaced. Nagelsmann has inherited a massive project in Bavaria, managing world class players almost his same age and dealing with a demanding board. Winning the league is his minimum expectation and he looks set to at least manage that feat. But with every match-day he does not, the pressure will remain on his shoulders and it would be great to see BVB prolong that for another week.

Expected Line-Up

This part is not so good. As Sean mentioned in the Daily Bee, Dortmund have no fewer than NINE first team injuries, something we have grown accustomed to this season. Marco Rose will have to send out the best team at his disposal, but what it might look like is anyone’s guess. Maybe we will see something like this.

I do not particularly feel inspired by this... but this is what we’ve got!

Rose may have no choice but to throw some players like Felix Passlack and Youssoufa Moukoko to the dogs tomorrow; hopefully they have the games of their lives.

On the red side of the affair, Bayern look likely to be without Lucas Hernandez, Corentin Tolisso, and Kingsley Coman, per Transfermarkt. Niklas Sule has been touted for a potential return to action, which would be his last appearance on this side of the Klassiker.

Prediction

I predict 90 minutes of football, ladies and gentlemen. Good, bad, I dare not say.