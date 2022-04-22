 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Daily Bee: At Least Nine BVB Players Injured Ahead of Bayern Match

I REPEAT: NINE PLAYERS INJURED

By Sean Keyser
/ new
VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Helge Prang/GES-Sportfoto/Getty Images

Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday, and happy Der Klassiker Eve.

Just in case you had any hope for Dortmund’s prospects this weekend, here’s an injury update for this squad:

Entire Squad Suffers One Collective Torn Hamstring

These are the players that Sky Sports lists as not available:

  • Gregor Kobel
  • Axel Witsel
  • Mats Hummels
  • Donyell Malen
  • Mahmoud Dahoud
  • Thomas Meunier
  • Thorgan Hazard
  • Giovanni Reyna
  • Steffen Tigges

These two players are also questionable:

  • Marius Wolf
  • Dan-Axel Zagadou

So who exactly do we have available? Haaland, Akanji, Rothe, and some ball boys? God, we’re screwed.

DFB Pokal Final Set

RB Leipzig have unfortunately qualified for the DFB Pokal final. Vamos Freiburg.

Footy Scran of the Day

We’ve got a real problem with Footy Scran of the Day. As the account has gotten more popular, more people from around the world have started sending in pictures, and the pictures are looking more and more appetizing.

Just take a look at this fried chicken from South Korea:

What am I supposed to say about this? “Wow, looks good, and at a reasonable price, too. Bring back the dog vomit chips and peas, please!

More From Fear The Wall

Borussia Dortmund News 24/7

Loading comments...