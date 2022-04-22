The Daily Bee: At Least Nine BVB Players Injured Ahead of Bayern Match

Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday, and happy Der Klassiker Eve.
Just in case you had any hope for Dortmund’s prospects this weekend, here’s an injury update for this squad:
Entire Squad Suffers One Collective Torn Hamstring
These are the players that Sky Sports lists as not available:
- Gregor Kobel
- Axel Witsel
- Mats Hummels
- Donyell Malen
- Mahmoud Dahoud
- Thomas Meunier
- Thorgan Hazard
- Giovanni Reyna
- Steffen Tigges
These two players are also questionable:
- Marius Wolf
- Dan-Axel Zagadou
So who exactly do we have available? Haaland, Akanji, Rothe, and some ball boys? God, we’re screwed.
DFB Pokal Final Set
RB Leipzig have unfortunately qualified for the DFB Pokal final. Vamos Freiburg.
Samstag, 21. Mai: DFB-Pokal-Finale! pic.twitter.com/At7a1EkdLb— SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) April 20, 2022
Footy Scran of the Day
We’ve got a real problem with Footy Scran of the Day. As the account has gotten more popular, more people from around the world have started sending in pictures, and the pictures are looking more and more appetizing.
Just take a look at this fried chicken from South Korea:
Spicy glazed fried chicken at Chungnam Asan (@kleague)— Footy Scran (@FootyScran) April 22, 2022
₩5000 (£3) pic.twitter.com/hwdyQSDpZt
What am I supposed to say about this? “Wow, looks good, and at a reasonable price, too. Bring back the dog vomit chips and peas, please!
Loading comments...