The Daily Bee: At Least Nine BVB Players Injured Ahead of Bayern Match

Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday, and happy Der Klassiker Eve.

Just in case you had any hope for Dortmund’s prospects this weekend, here’s an injury update for this squad:

Entire Squad Suffers One Collective Torn Hamstring

These are the players that Sky Sports lists as not available:

Gregor Kobel

Axel Witsel

Mats Hummels

Donyell Malen

Mahmoud Dahoud

Thomas Meunier

Thorgan Hazard

Giovanni Reyna

Steffen Tigges

These two players are also questionable:

Marius Wolf

Dan-Axel Zagadou

So who exactly do we have available? Haaland, Akanji, Rothe, and some ball boys? God, we’re screwed.

DFB Pokal Final Set

RB Leipzig have unfortunately qualified for the DFB Pokal final. Vamos Freiburg.

Footy Scran of the Day

We’ve got a real problem with Footy Scran of the Day. As the account has gotten more popular, more people from around the world have started sending in pictures, and the pictures are looking more and more appetizing.

Just take a look at this fried chicken from South Korea:

Spicy glazed fried chicken at Chungnam Asan (@kleague)



₩5000 (£3) pic.twitter.com/hwdyQSDpZt — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) April 22, 2022

What am I supposed to say about this? “Wow, looks good, and at a reasonable price, too. Bring back the dog vomit chips and peas, please!