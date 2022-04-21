The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Keen on Two Bundesliga Midfielders

Good Morning Fear the Wall

Borussia Dortmund seem keen to move quickly on their summer transfer business. One of the positions they’re looking to bolster is defensive midfield. According to BILD, the primary target for this role is RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer, with Wolfsburg’s Xaver Schlager viewed as the alternative, if BVB can’t get Laimer.

Of the two players, Schlager seems like the more obvious fit for the role required at BVB, but Laimer seems like the better all-round player. I imagine Rose believes in Laimer’s ability to adapt to a slightly different role than the one he plays for RB Leipzig, as well as appreciating the potential versatility he offers.

Laimer and Schlager are both Austrian, 24 years old, and valued at a little over €25.00m by Transfermarkt, so as far as I can tell they’re actually the same person. Either way, neither should cost an arm and a leg, and given the vast overhaul the club is undergoing, I think either pretty shrewd moves.

