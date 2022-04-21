 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Keen on Two Bundesliga Midfielders

BVB have their eye on two young Austrians to potentially fill the defensive midfield role

By Paul Johnson
/ new
RB Leipzig v 1. FC Union Berlin - DFB Cup: Semi Final Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Good Morning Fear the Wall

Borussia Dortmund seem keen to move quickly on their summer transfer business. One of the positions they’re looking to bolster is defensive midfield. According to BILD, the primary target for this role is RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer, with Wolfsburg’s Xaver Schlager viewed as the alternative, if BVB can’t get Laimer.

Of the two players, Schlager seems like the more obvious fit for the role required at BVB, but Laimer seems like the better all-round player. I imagine Rose believes in Laimer’s ability to adapt to a slightly different role than the one he plays for RB Leipzig, as well as appreciating the potential versatility he offers.

Laimer and Schlager are both Austrian, 24 years old, and valued at a little over €25.00m by Transfermarkt, so as far as I can tell they’re actually the same person. Either way, neither should cost an arm and a leg, and given the vast overhaul the club is undergoing, I think either pretty shrewd moves.

Liquid Scran

Hertha Berlin serve up a big old litre of what looks like a very light lager in a measuring jug, all for the reasonable sum of £6.60.

That’s about 1.75 imperial pints, and just over 2 US pints. So you’re looking at about £3.30 for a pint. The lager doesn’t look up to much, but then I’m not much of a lager drinker, so I’d be going for something a bit more fancy. Still, for the price, you can’t complain!

The Daily Buzz

Which would you prefer: Konrad Laimer or Xaver Schlager?

More From Fear The Wall

Borussia Dortmund News 24/7

Loading comments...