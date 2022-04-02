Man of the Match Poll: Borussia Dortmund Unable to Run with the Bulls

I almost didn’t volunteer to cover Man of the Match for FTW today, but then I remembered that I’d resolved to be less pessimistic in my articles. The universe had other plans and thus, here we are. On the plus side, showings like this really force me to get more creative with writing in the face of adversity. With that in mind, here are my MOTM noms for Borussia Dortmund's display against RB Leipzig. Enjoy!

Raphaël Guerreiro

I like Rapha and he was one of the least offensive of the bunch, so why not throw him up as a nominee?

Jude Bellingham

What a little darling. One thing we can always count on is his passion and commitment. That’s gotta be worth a nomination, right? Sure.

Jude Bellingham’s Socks

This is not the first time we’ve seen Jude’s socks turn into rags (and I doubt it will be the last). It’s as though those threads can hardly contain those majestic stems.

The Yellow Wall

First match in 700 and some odd days since the Yellow Wall was alive and bursting. Blissed out at the start of the match, they kept on until the dying embers of the match were extinguished.

The BVB fans in the yellow wall are still jumping and singing. Bless 'em. — Fear the Wall (@FearTheWall) April 2, 2022

Welp...there you go. Have at it and cast your vote and sound off in the comments below!