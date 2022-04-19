Looking Around the League: Can Freiburg Sneak into the Champions League?

It was a relatively low-scoring round in the Bundesliga, with the Dortmund vs Wolfsburg game making up a third of all the goals scored over the course of the weekend. However, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t plenty of drama going on. For one, Hertha Berlin went ahead and climbed their way out of the relegation zone, after I spent all of last week’s roundup talking about their impending doom:

Here’s the rest of the results from the weekend’s Bundesliga action:

Results

Augsburg 0-1 Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund 6-1 Wolfsburg

Freiburg 3-0 VfL Bochum

Mainz 0-0 VfB Stuttgart

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 FC Cologne

Arminia Bielefeld 0-3 Bayern Munich

Hoffenheim 0-0 Greuther Furth

Union Berlin 2-0 Frankfurt

Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 RB Leipzig

Table

Freiburg Edge Closer to Champions League Places

I think regardless of where they ultimately end up finishing in the Bundesliga, Freiburg can consider this a brilliant performance over the course of the season. They’ve performed well above expectations, and are looking likely to, at the very least, claim one of the European spots. However, they’re still in with a real shot at going one step further and qualifying for the Champions League. Over the weekend Bayer Leverkusen lost to RB Leipzig, while Freiburg beat Bochum 3-0, putting Freiburg just a point off of fourth.

Is it possible that Freiburg will manage to slip by Leverkusen and make it into the Champions League next season?

Their remaining games this season are against Gladbach, Hoffenheim, Union Berlin, and finally, Bayer Leverkusen, while Leverkusen have to face Furth, Frankfurt, and Hoffenheim (as well as Freiburg, of course). You’d give Leverkusen the edge there, but if Freiburg go on a hot run to end the season, they really could pull off something special.

Nonetheless, they’re also in with a shot in the DFB Pokal, facing Hamburg in the semi-final this evening. They’ve had an amazing season.

Your Thoughts

There’s only a few games left, so lets hear your predictions: Who will go down and who will qualify for the European spots?