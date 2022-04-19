The Daily Bee: Nico Schlotterbeck Close to Borussia Dortmund Move

Good Morning Fear the Wall

The BVB rebuild continues to pick up speed as we approach the end of the season, and it’s looking increasingly likely that Nico Schlotterbeck will be the club’s latest signing.

Nico Schlotterbeck will sign a contract with Borussia Dortmund until June 2027 and will earn an annual salary of around €4.5 million. An agreement with SC Freiburg is very likely.



A centre-back pairing of Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck is a great start, though it’s clear that the club won’t be stopping there. Nonetheless, it’s good to see that Borussia Dortmund have learned some lessons from this disappointing season.

