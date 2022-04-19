 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Daily Bee: Nico Schlotterbeck Close to Borussia Dortmund Move

BVB could start next season with Sule & Schlotterbeck leading the backline.

By Paul Johnson
The BVB rebuild continues to pick up speed as we approach the end of the season, and it’s looking increasingly likely that Nico Schlotterbeck will be the club’s latest signing.

A centre-back pairing of Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck is a great start, though it’s clear that the club won’t be stopping there. Nonetheless, it’s good to see that Borussia Dortmund have learned some lessons from this disappointing season.

If BVB start next season with Sule and Schlotterbeck in defense, what do you think the club’s highest priority should be for the next moves?

