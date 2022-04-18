The Daily Bee: BVB Transfer Rumor Updates

Good morning. Happy Easter/Ramadan/Passover/standard secular weekend everyone!

BVB Transfer Updates

According to Sky DE, Bayern Munich’s CEO Oliver Kahn has claimed that his team are out of the Erling Haaland sweepstakes. Although the relatively low release clause might seem tempting on the surface, in truth the player’s high wage demands, agent fees, and other bonuses put the value of a transfer hundreds of millions of Euros higher than his release clause, which seems to be far outside of Bayern’s budget.

In other transfer news, BVB and Red Bull Salzburg have reached a general agreement over Karim Adeyemi for around €35 million, but Dortmund and Adeyemi still haven’t reached an exact agreement over the terms of the contract.

BILD are also reporting that BVB will sign Nico Schlotterbeck at the end of the season.

FSOTD: A Cow’s What, Now?

Hi, sir, yes... no, yes, it tastes great, but I’m sorry, did you say rectum?

Sánguche de potito - cows rectum sandwich at Universidad de Chile (@udechile)



3000 peso (£2.80) pic.twitter.com/TU95D6dln9 — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) April 17, 2022

One thing I’ve learned from watching Meateater on Netflix is that any meat can look appetizing if you season it and slow roast it enough. I’m not saying I’d be first in line to try Sánguche de Potito, but I think I’d give it a shot.