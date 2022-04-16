Man of the Match Poll: BVB Run Roughshod Over VFL Wolfsburg

BVB have had a rough season. They fell out of the Champions League, the Europa League, and the DFB Cup, and the Bundesliga title is but a fantasy at this point in the year. Add to that the frustrations surrounding injuries and transfer rumors, and you have quite a discontent fanbase and club.

I can only assume, then, that for some arbitrary reason BVB’s players and coaches decided to exert out all that built-up frustration in one go on poor, poor Wolfsburg. They had no idea what was coming for them. The goals started in the 24th minute. By the 30th minute it was 3-0, and by the half it was 5-0.

Maybe the crowd energized them. Maybe the players realized that a lot of them have contracts to play for. Maybe Tom Rothe single-handedly motivated the entire squad with a rousing pre-game speech. Maybe Wolfsburg are just really, really, bad. Whatever happened before the game, it caused BVB to come out and put in one of their strongest performances of the season.

Here are my candidates for man of the match:

Erling Haaland

Having not scored in five games, complaining constantly about injuries, and with one foot in the door, I fully expected another quiet game for Haaland. Instead, he scored a brace. It turns out the star striker half of Europe is trying to sign is pretty good!

Emre Can

The Wolves played like a bunch of sheep, so it’s not like Can was necessarily challenged very much, but I thought he was exceptional today. He was a rampaging bull in midfield, winning balls left and right and notching a goal for his troubles.

Tom Rothe

The G.O.A.T., long may he reign. The U-19 found himself in the Starting XI due to a combination of injuries and BVB’s laughable depth at full back, and he took full advantage with a decent performance and a goal.

Marco Reus

Assisted Akanji’s lone goal and Haaland’s first goal. He also had one or two chances he could have scored himself. He’s definitely making a case for a contract extension.