The Daily Bee: Eintracht Frankfurt Take the Camp Nou by Storm

One of the things I’ve heard the most in various discussions among Bundesliga fans, in person and online, is that the league is in decline. Its clubs are slowly becoming less competitive with other leagues in England, Spain, and even Italy and France. Overall, while there are definitely a few worrying trends regarding the competitiveness of various Bundesliga teams, yesterday showed that the league is still a force to be reckoned with.

Eintracht Frankfurt, who currently sit ninth in the Bundesliga, are far from the textbook example of a European powerhouse, but one thing they do have is a large fanbase. Playing in one of Germany’s largest cities will give you that. That being said, there are plenty of clubs in Europe with a bigger fanbase, and very few of them have ever done anything like this:

Barcelona President Joan Laporta said he was "embarrassed and ashamed" after a reported 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans made it into the Camp Nou for Thursday's Europa League quarter final despite away fans only being allocated 5,000 tickets. https://t.co/cUQ4m6SDZw — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) April 15, 2022

Just like when FC Köln played Arsenal back in 2017, Eintracht Frankfurt fans absolutely took the Camp Nou by storm. I suppose many of them figured that this could be the only time for a long time that they’d get to see their favorite club play in such an iconic stadium. Roughly 30,000 fans, almost a third of the Camp Nou’s capacity, showed up at the stadium and were in full voice throughout the match. They were treated to quite a game too:

Barcelona might not be the same club that dominated every opponent in the early 2010s, but they’re still a very stacked team, and Eintracht Frankfurt completely trounced them, winning 3-2 only because Barca grabbed a garbage time penalty and winning 4-3 on aggregate.

There are now two Bundesliga teams in the semifinals of the Europa League: RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.

